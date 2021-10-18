A Kingman attorney whose entire legal career has been with Mohave County is being appointed to the bench.
Presiding Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steve Moss on Friday announced his selection of Aaron Demke as Court Commissioner.
Moss said he carefully considered the work and input from the Special Judicial Officer Committee before he conducted phone interviews with Demke and three other local attorneys tabbed as finalists — Amy Gardner, Tyle Palmer and David Wayt. Moss said he also contacted their references and reviewed public input from more than 160 people before making his difficult appointment decision.
Demke began working as a legal intern for the county in 2007 before he passed the Arizona bar exam to become licensed the following year. Demke has headed the county’s Legal Advocate Office since 2016.
“Mr. Demke brings an extensive knowledge of the court system with him to the bench and is a very knowledgeable, dedicated and able attorney,” Moss said. “The numerous letters of public support the Court received highlighted his personal integrity, professionalism, strong work ethic and his ability to make sound decisions.”
Moss said each of the nominees were qualified for the job, but that Demke is the best fit. ``At the end of the day, Aaron came out on top,” Moss said.
“I’m still in shock a little bit from hearing the job offer a couple of hours ago,” Demke said Friday afternoon. He said he is very respectful of the other contenders and feels humbled and honored to be selected.
Demke said he always had judicial aspirations, but will take the bench a little ahead of schedule, given the vacancy and application opportunity. He said he may someday take the next step and run for Superior Court Judge, but that he is first focused on his Commissioner responsibilities.
Demke said Judge Moss has indicated he will work in Kingman, but that his scope of duties hadn’t been officially determined as of yet. Moss said he’ll meet with the local judiciary before specifically defining caseload assignments.
Demke succeeds Megan McCoy who was promoted to Superior Court Judge in August. McCoy is serving out the term of the Honorable Charles Gurtler who retired at the end of June.
Demke said he will start his new job sometime next month and Moss can’t wait.
“I’ve been handling two calendars since judge Gurtler retired,” Moss said.
Demke is involved in theater, church and other community endeavors. He said his wife of 18 years, Kim, is very happily employed at Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC).
All four of the Demke children were born at KRMC. Demke said he and his wife have become enamored with northwest Arizona after first thinking that Kingman would be a career stepping stone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.