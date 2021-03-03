The FBI is investigating after a cyberattack knocked out the city of Kingman’s computer networks last week, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is demanding answers for how local communities may be protected in the future.
In Lake Havasu City, 51 miles southwest of Kingman, local officials saw the hack of Kingman’s servers as cause for concern.
“Kingman had a sophisticated security infrastructure to prevent this from happening, and they’ve still found themselves in this precarious situation,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson.
Kingman Public Information Officer Colleen Haines announced the cyberattack on Friday, during which the city’s entire computer system was reportedly dismantled. As of Wednesday, the city relied on a Gmail account rather than Kingman’s official email server to disclose information to the public, and Haines expressed uncertainty as to when the city’s systems would once again become functional. The city also was forced to cancel several public meetings due to the hack.
Havasu’s IT division maintains control of the city’s cyber security, Knudson said, but all of their efforts rely on preventing cyberattacks against Havasu’s infrastructure from taking place. According to Knudson, the city has no contingency in place should Havasu’s cybersecurity measures fail. Depending on the type of malicious program or software might infiltrate Havasu’s network, the results may be unforeseeable, Knudson said.
“We do our best to put proper safeguards in place,” Knudson said. “But the people responsible for these kinds of hacks are as evil as they are also clever. Microsoft may release updates to its security in the near future, possibly in response to what happened in Kingman. But it leads us to believe this has happened to other cities like Kingman, as well.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy expressed hope in Kingman’s ability to recover from last week’s cyberattack, and said that Havasu’s own IT technicians will remain wary.
“Our team is very vigilant to protect our network every day, on all fronts,” Sheehy said Wednesday.
“The need to ensure our country’s cybersecurity was highlighted in Arizona with the recent cyberattack against computer systems for the city of Kingman,” said U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday. “This attack shows clearly the disruption and damage that cyber criminals can inflict on local communities.”
According to Sinema, last week’s cyberattack made clear the need for federal officials to improve cybersecurity support to local governments.
