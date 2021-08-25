As hospitalizations continue to rise, Kingman Regional Medical Center will postpone some non-urgent surgical procedures by a few weeks, effective Monday. The hospital says the move is a temporary measure intended to shift staff and resources to care for covid patients.
As covid-19 cases climb in the region, hospitals are reporting increased admissions. At KRMC, the positivity rate of patients tested for covid has steadily increased throughout the summer.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.