A Kingman resident was arraigned last month on charges of aggravated assault after he allegedly spit in a Lake Havasu City Police officer’s face.
Anthony J. Baker, 33, was initially arrested July 4 on charges of disorderly conduct when police say he engaged in seriously disruptive behavior at the Bridgewater Channel. Baker was taken into custody at the scene and escorted to a nearby patrol vehicle.
As Baker was being secured within the vehicle, police say Baker shouted profanity at one of the arresting officers before spitting in that officer’s face. Baker allegedly attempted to resist officers, before officers placed a hood over his face to prevent him from further spitting on officers.
Baker was released from custody on $1,500 bond on July 15, and arraigned July 27 in Mohave Superior Court on charges of aggravated assault against an officer.
