A Kingman resident was arrested Monday after Mohave County investigators allegedly learned that he had impregnated a 16-year-old child.
Detectives in the case contacted Steve F. Garcia, 21, at Mohave County Jail, where he was in custody since April 20 on unrelated charges of violating probation in a prior criminal case. Garcia reportedly admitted to maintaining a sexual relationship with the victim for the past several years.
Garcia has been charged with felony counts including sexual conduct with a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the case remains under investigation with assistance from the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
As of Wednesday, Garcia remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
