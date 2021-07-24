A Kingman resident was arrested on drugs and weapons charges after a traffic stop last Saturday.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol in the Kingman area when they allegedly saw a vehicle operated by 36-year-old Michael P. Clawson.
According to the report, the vehicle’s license plate wasn’t visible, and deputies attempted to follow Clawson.
Clawson allegedly made several abrupt turns in an attempt to evade deputies, but ultimately came to a stop. According to the report, Clawson failed to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance to deputies when asked.
Deputies allegedly learned that the vehicle’s temporary registration tags were expired, and Clawson was found to have an active warrant for his arrest.
Deputies detained Clawson at the scene, and his vehicle searched. According to the report, deputies found a usable amount of methamphetamine within, as well as a handgun with ammunition. With a prior felony conviction, Clawson was prohibited from possessing the alleged firearm.
Clawson was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. As of Friday, Clawson remained in the county’s custody without bond.
