A Kingman resident was arrested in Lake Havasu City last month when he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to the police report, witnesses allegedly recognized the vehicle on Oct. 9 at the Kiowa Boulevard shopping center, and contacted police dispatchers. Officers located the vehicle based on witness descriptions, and detained its driver – identified as 29-year-old Brandon Bender – at the scene.
Officers allegedly confirmed the vehicle as stolen, and transported Bender to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of unlawful use of a means of transportation. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found items including a syringe and cotton ball covered in suspected heroin residue.
When questioned by police, Bender allegedly said he purchased the vehicle in Kingman, from a seller who agreed to $4,500 for the vehicle. Bender said he paid the seller $2,250 up front, and planned to pay the rest one week later. Bender told police he was unaware the vehicle was stolen, the report said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Bender remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.