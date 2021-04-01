Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman residence last Wednesday after probation officers allegedly found suspected methamphetamine and a handgun during a search of a probationer’s home. The suspect, identified as Nicholas A. Muniz, 40, of Kingman, was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
As of this week, Muniz remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
