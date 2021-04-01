Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say a man attempted to escape from his cell at the Mohave County Jail on Monday, when he attempted to climb to freedom through the building’s drop-ceiling.
Dillon K. Skaro, 20, of Kingman, was incarcerated in a passive holding cell at the facility, deputies said, and attempted to climb through the ceiling. His alleged attempt at escape was ultimately thwarted by the cell’s interior barriers, and Skaro was unable to leave the structure.
Skaro was allegedly found by deputies in the ceiling, and placed in restraints without incident. Skaro received minor injuries during the escape attempt. Deputies say that there was never any risk of Skaro exiting the facility.
