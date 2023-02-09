It may not be uncommon for an adult to spank an unruly child - But there are limits. Such was the case for a Kingman resident was arrested last Thursday, after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say he caused injuries while inflicting such punishment on a 4-month-old girl.
According to investigators, 24-yearold Anthony W. Bone agreed to babysit his girlfriend’s daughter, while the child’s mother was aiding another family member who was recovering from recent surgery. The child’s mother received a call from Bone that day, who reportedly said she needed to pick up her child. Although the child’s mother reported that Bone was upset, he provided no further information, according to deputies.
The mother reportedly found severe bruising to the child’s buttocks and the back of the child’s legs when she retrieved her child. According to deputies, Bone later sent text messages to the child’s mother and another relative in which Bone expressed concern for the child’s welfare.
According to deputies, Bone initially denied involvement in the child’s injuries when questioned. Investigators say Bone later told deputies that he swatted the child as she was crying, but never hit her.
Bone was ultimately charged with one count of felony child abuse. The mother, the victim and a second 3-year-old child were contacted by the Arizona Department of Child Safety and placed in a safe shelter.
As of Wednesday, investigation in the case remained ongoing.
