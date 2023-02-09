Anthony W. Bone

Anthony W. Bone

 It may not be uncommon for an adult to spank an unruly child - But there are limits. Such was the case for a Kingman resident was arrested last Thursday, after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say he caused injuries while inflicting such punishment on a 4-month-old girl.

According to investigators, 24-yearold Anthony W. Bone agreed to babysit his girlfriend’s daughter, while the child’s mother was aiding another family member who was recovering from recent surgery. The child’s mother received a call from Bone that day, who reportedly said she needed to pick up her child. Although the child’s mother reported that Bone was upset, he provided no further information, according to deputies.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.