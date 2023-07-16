Edward Serrato

Edward Serrato

KINGMAN- Extensive jury trial deliberations at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center resulted in convictions on all counts for the defendant in a 15-year-old Kingman homicide. The panel deliberated briefly Tuesday, much of Wednesday and some of Thursday, more than ten hours in all, before finding Edward Serrato guilty of all criminal charges.

Serrato, 53, was convicted of burglary, theft of means of transportation, two arson counts and second-degree murder for the Christmas day, 2007 murder of Anna Hammonds, 70.

