KINGMAN- Extensive jury trial deliberations at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center resulted in convictions on all counts for the defendant in a 15-year-old Kingman homicide. The panel deliberated briefly Tuesday, much of Wednesday and some of Thursday, more than ten hours in all, before finding Edward Serrato guilty of all criminal charges.
Serrato, 53, was convicted of burglary, theft of means of transportation, two arson counts and second-degree murder for the Christmas day, 2007 murder of Anna Hammonds, 70.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Jacob Cote said Serrato was living across the street from the victim who was murdered in her home at 4295 Irving Street on Christmas day, in 2007.
“He brutally killed her and her dog before he took some of her property, including the vehicle,” Cote said at start of trial on July 5. Cote said Serrato attempted to set fire to Hammond’s home before he drove away in her vehicle, which he burned after driving a short distance.
This was Serrato’s second trial for the Hammonds homicide. The first proceeding concluded in a hung jury when another jury was unable to reach unanimous verdicts.
Cote said Serrato faces 10-25 years for the murder charge alone, and could get much more time on the other charges during an Aug. 15 sentencing hearing before Judge Billy Sipe.
