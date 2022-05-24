A Kingman resident was convicted last week in U.S. District Court on felony weapons charges.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Todd G. Howard, 60, was arrested Oct. 11, 2019, after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his home. During their search, federal authorities allegedly found 23 shotguns, rifles and revolvers inside Howard’s residence; as well as 7,600 rounds of ammunition. Howard, who had at least one previous felony conviction, was prohibited from possessing the ordinance allegedly found in his home.
“The Department of Justice takes seriously the prohibited possession of firearms,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino in a Friday statement. “This office will continue to prosecute such cases vigorously, especially cases such as this, that involve federal felons who possess large quantities of firearms and ammunition.”
Howard is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 21 in U.S. District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.