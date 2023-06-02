A Kingman man faces extensive mandatory prison time following convictions for sex offenses involving minors. A Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberated a total of 2 ½ hours before convicting Mark Wilson off all counts at the end of his four-day trial Friday.
The jury found Wilson, 38, guilty of sexual conduct with three underage females and the sexual abuse of one of them. Prosecutor Amanda Claerhout said some of the offenses occurred 15 months ago at Wilson’s home in the 2400 block of Ames Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.