Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was sentenced to a natural life prison term in Kingman Tuesday. State law mandated the life behind bars punishment, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Three of his five children told the court they felt cheated by the death of their father Kevin Dennis, 48, at the hand of Adam Fields, 31. The Kingman man pleaded guilty to second degree murder and endangerment for the April 8 shooting death.
Deputy county attorney James Schoppmann said arriving deputies found Dennis slumped over the wheel of a vehicle he was driving before it was brought to a stop in the 2800 block of Leroy Avenue. He said an uninjured female passenger told them that she heard gunshots and was able to guide the vehicle to a stop after Dennis was shot.
Authorities did not indicate a motive for the violence or whether Fields fired from the vehicle, another vehicle or the roadway. He reportedly fled the scene and was captured about 10 days after the homicide.
His oldest daughter Lindsey Major told the Court her father had his demons, was not perfect and struggled with some personal issues.
``He was still a human and didn’t deserve this. He was a father, a grandfather and a friend,” Major said in a statement read into the record by a Victim’s Witness advocate. ``An act of cowardice took him away from us.”
“Anther daughter, Ashley Medeiros, offered that Fields death brings enduring pain to the family. ``No amount of time is going to replace the person who is gone,” she said.
Judge Carlisle said he understood their sentiments and sorrow. He imposed the life sentence and ordered Fields to pay $1,712 in restitution.
