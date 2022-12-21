Adam Fields

Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was sentenced to a natural life prison term in Kingman Tuesday. State law mandated the life behind bars punishment, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.

Three of his five children told the court they felt cheated by the death of their father Kevin Dennis, 48, at the hand of Adam Fields, 31. The Kingman man pleaded guilty to second degree murder and endangerment for the April 8 shooting death.

