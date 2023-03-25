A Kingman man who torched a home during an emotional crisis has entered a plea agreement that will let the Court decide if he is placed on probation or is sent to prison.
Justin Ross, 31, pleaded guilty to arson of an occupied structure and animal cruelty, as three pet cats perished in the May 30, 2022 incident in the 3400 block of Jewel Street.
Police Chief Rusty Cooper reported that Ross initially ignored officer directives to clear the burning home before he exited through a window broken to afford him an escape route. Cooper said it appeared that Ross was suffering a mental health episode of some sort.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Bob Moon provided additional detail during the change of plea hearing Judge Doug Camacho conducted on Thursday, March 23. He said Ross resided at the home, along with victims identified as L.T. and K.S.
Moon said L.T. was not home but that K.S. was present, and escaped the fire, after Ross suffered a mental health crisis, possibly exacerbated by drugs or alcohol. He said Ross was paranoid and delusional that somebody was after him.
Moon said Ross and L.T. have married during pendency of the criminal case and that both victims are supportive of the defendant and in favor of leniency.
Terms of the plea deal allow the Court to place Ross on supervised probation or send him to prison for up to 7.5 years. Judge Camacho scheduled an April 20 sentencing hearing.
