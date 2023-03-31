Abuse related black and blue bruising that a four-month-old girl suffered by the hand of her mother’s former boyfriend was detailed by Judge Doug Camacho at a Thursday sentencing hearing at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center.
“It’s just horrifying,” Camacho said of the injuries inflicted by Anthony Bone, 24, Kingman.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Bob Moon spoke of a defendant with a history of anger management issues. “He’s a time bomb waiting to blow up and hurt somebody badly,” Moon said.
That Bone admitted that he ``popped” the baby to stop her crying while babysitting in late January was asserted at a Feb. 28 hearing during which Bone pleaded guilty to child abuse.
Public Defender Gregory Pridham requested probation, noting the former girlfriend was calling for treatment rather than punishment, and that his mother wants Bone to live with her in Mesa. He said the victim did not suffer long-term injuries, that Bone has been clean and sober for two months, and that he is anxious to turn his life around on probation.
“He wants to commit himself to the straight and narrow,” Pridham said.
Judge Camacho said he could not justify reinstatement for a defendant who abused a baby while already on probation for an aggravated assault conviction. He ordered a five year prison term for Bone.
