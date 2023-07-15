A Kingman man who admits committing a new crime that violates his probation has entered a mandatory prison plea deal. Hector Rodriguez, 36, appeared before Judge Billy Sipe during a Thursday hearing at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center in Kingman.
Rodriguez conceded he was on probation for 2018 convictions for attempted child molestation when he engaged in a domestic violence situation in Kingman in February. Prosecutor Bob Moon said Rodriguez held a knife to a woman’s throat when an argument escalated at a residence in the 1400 block of Main St.
