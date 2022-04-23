KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 and Kingman Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley received a tour of the FedEx Distribution Center in Kingman Industrial Park currently under construction and learned about commercial growth in Kingman.
According to Matt Schubach, FCL Builders project superintendent, they broke ground for the 217,000-square-foot facility in Ocober 2021 and hope to have it finished by October 2022 or before the holiday season.
The facility is located on 30 acres of land FedEx acquired from the City of Kingman in 2021 for almost $2 million. The project developer and owner is KiernanWest and FedEx will lease the property.
Portions of the building reach up to 42 feet high and will accommodate the public, facility workers, delivery vehicles and semis. Some vehicles will even be driven into the building. As Lingenfelter and Bratley toured the building, dozens of workers prepared to lay concrete the next morning and fill in the cracks, literally, as workers filled the floor with glue along each side of the massive concrete slabs.
Lingenfelter and Bratley were told the project shows the growth in Kingman, particularly in the commercial realm. Schubach said from his workers to city and county officials, nearly 100 people have worked on this project.
The facility will join a realm of over 70 other companies located in the Kingman Industrial Park and provide jobs in the area. According to signs throughout the Industrial Park, many businesses are actively hiring. The number of available positions at the future FedEx facility is still unknown.
“There’s a lot of opportunity out here,” Lingenfelter said of the Industrial Park.
While there is residential growth in Kingman, Schubach believes that there’s also going to be huge commercial growth and a “growth spurt” in the community as well.
“The commercial growth is gonna be huge,” Schubach said.
Lingenfelter said with land in Kingman Industrial Park, the Rancho Santa Fe Interchange and I-11 Kingman Crossing, he expects to see big opportunities for growth across the board.
“The whole east bench is going to be open for business, commercial, industrial, residential,” Lingenfelter said.
Due to community growth, Schubach said it’s important to work with locals and county contractors for projects. However, finding enough local workers is challenging, he said, some have to look for contractors and workers in Phoenix. Of the workers in Kingman and the surrounding area, many have fulltime jobs and aren’t “floaters.”
However, Schubach said he has been lucky to have a qualified crew working on the facility. He said he also worked with contractors from throughout Mohave County such as Pioneer Earth Movers, Protek Concrete, Tri Suns Engineering and A & C Plumbing.
With a need for construction workers in Kingman and throughout the country, he told Lingenfelter and Bennett it’s important to find ways to promote industry growth and trade schools.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Arizona was in the top 10 fastest growing states with 11.88% population growth.
“There’s good skilled workers here; there’s just not the volume for what construction has grown to now,” Schubach said.
Along with a shortage of construction workers, Schubach said staff and FedEx have had to adapt to material shortages. Schubach clarified that materials like concrete aren’t the issue, it’s the lack of staff at plants. Due to the pandemic construction boom, workers haven’t been able to keep up with the demand of new infrastructure.
“It’s primarily a labor shortage,” Schubach said. “It’s not that we don’t have the materials in the ground to mine, but it truly is a labor shortage at the plants producing it.”
FedEx decided to build the massive facility with steel instead of concrete in an effort to stay on schedule. Around 11,000 yards of concrete will be used for the entire project. That includes the concrete floors inside the facility, curbs and parking lots. Schubach said they’ve had one material shortage scare, but everything has worked out for the project so far.
“It’s a relationship that gets built as the building gets built,” Schubach.
To watch the tour filmed by Lingenfelter visit bit.ly/3EA2Apf.
