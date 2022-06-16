A Kingman woman left her home for a shopping trip last week, and never came home. Now she has been classified as a missing person, and police are seeking information as to her whereabouts.
Jennifer N. Popp, 39, left her home to go shopping on June 8, but failed to return. On June 9, Popp’s son contacted the Kingman Police Department to report her as missing. According to police, Popp was known to have medical issues, and has not yet contacted family or friends after her disappearance.
Popp’s vehicle, described a dark purple 2012 Toyota Scion, with Arizona license plate F1A2EG, was found Tuesday in Wickieup, but Popp has yet to be found.
Popp is described as five feet, six-inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Investigators have determined that Popp did not have her cell phone at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information as to Popp’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191, or Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.
