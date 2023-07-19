Daniel Avila

Daniel M. Avila. Courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office

A primary suspect in the alleged murder of two Kingman residents could stand trial later this year, on unrelated charges of burglary in Maricopa County.

El Mirage resident Daniel M. Avila, 25, was arrested in February during an alleged home invasion in Tempe. Avila was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, which Mohave County investigators say has been linked to the shooting deaths of Kingman residents Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, last June. Atkins, a well-known member of the Kingman community, was known to many residents as “The Gold Lady.”

