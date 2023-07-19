A primary suspect in the alleged murder of two Kingman residents could stand trial later this year, on unrelated charges of burglary in Maricopa County.
El Mirage resident Daniel M. Avila, 25, was arrested in February during an alleged home invasion in Tempe. Avila was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, which Mohave County investigators say has been linked to the shooting deaths of Kingman residents Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, last June. Atkins, a well-known member of the Kingman community, was known to many residents as “The Gold Lady.”
Seven months after Vanhouten and Atkins were killed during a home invasion in Kingman, Avila was charged in Maricopa County with six counts of first-degree burglary. Attorney Jacie Cotterell, of Phoenix-based Lerner & Rowe Law Group, entered a plea of not guilty on Avila’s behalf in March.
In May, Cotterell filed a request for a mental health evaluation for Avila, which was granted by the court. In a July 10 court filing, Maricopa Superior Judge Travis Marderosian ruled that Avila was competent to stand trial after receiving evaluations from two court-ordered psychologists.
Avila is now scheduled to appear for a trial assignment hearing on Sept. 20 in Phoenix. At that hearing, the court will set dates for a trial procedure conference and jury selection.
At the time of Avila’s arrest in Tempe this year, police body camera footage appeared to show that he wore clothing nearly identical to that worn by the suspect in Vanhouten’s and Atkins’ murders.
Mohave County investigators said that surveillance footage from Vanhouten’s and Atkins’ home showed the suspect to have blood on his shoulder, possibly from a gunshot wound he may have suffered during that incident. At the time of his arrest in Tempe, law enforcement officials say Avila appeared to bear a scar on his left shoulder consistent with a gunshot wound.
A Mohave Superior Court Judge signed a warrant for Avila’s arrest in March, on two counts of first-degree murder.
If Avila is ultimately acquitted on charges of burglary in Maricopa County, the warrant for his arrest in Mohave County will still remain. But if he is convicted in Maricopa County, trying him in Mohave County could be a simple matter.
“If he’s convicted of burglary, we can file a motion to have him transported to Mohave County to stand trial,” said Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith this week. “It would require very little effort on the county’s part if that motion is approved. The Arizona Department of Corrections will bring him here.”
As of this week, however, Avila remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.