KINGMAN — A trilogy of odd incidents that occurred over three consecutive days are detailed in a single news release issued Tuesday, May 9 by the Kingman Police Department. Officers reportedly responded late Friday, May 5 to a report of a man swinging a machete from the top of a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Stockton Hill Road.

Deputy Chief Joel Freed said officers arriving after 11:15 pm observed the man swinging the machete in an aggressive manner. He said Brett Nailor, 30, Golden Valley, complied with commands to drop the weapon.

