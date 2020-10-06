A man was arrested in Kingman after police say he stole more than $4,300 in Arizona Lottery tickets.
According to the Kingman Police Department, Kenneth R. Luman, 31, of Kingman, entered a convenience store at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday and confronted a clerk over a refund he wanted for a sandwich. Luman allegedly became upset, and aggressively approached the clerk behind the counter. Police say Luman attempted to break a cash register at the location, before grabbing all of the store’s lottery tickets and fleeing.
Police say the clerk contacted emergency dispatchers during the incident, and officers arrived at the scene as Luman ran from the scene. Luman allegedly attempted to evade officers until he was ultimately apprehended.
According to the report, Luman appeared to be delusional and under the influence of an unknown substance. He was taken into the custody at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.
As of Tuesday, Luman remained in custody on $5,000 bond.
