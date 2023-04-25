An alleged thief was arrested following an assault upon an officer, according to the Kingman Police Department. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said officers responded at 5:25 p.m. Monday, April 24 to a report of a burglary in progress at a business in the 400 block of Route 66.
Freed said officers made contact with an area vagrant identified as David Pledger, 42, who was rummaging through a vehicle inside the fenced and locked commercial yard. He said Pledger claimed he owned the property and was tased when he tried to elbow an officer while being placed in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.