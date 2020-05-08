A Michigan man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of motor vehicle theft when he was reported to have been urinating in a Kingman parking lot.
According to the Kingman Police Department, arriving officers found Lenard Scott, 30, of Roseville, leaving the scene in a black SUV. Officers allegedly learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Roseville, and officers stopped Scott soon afterward.
According to police, Scott allegedly stole the vehicle from a family member during a domestic disturbance incident in Michigan.
Scott was transported to Mohave County Jail, where he awaited extradition to Michigan as of Thursday.
