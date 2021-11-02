A Tucson man was arrested Monday morning on multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a used car lot in Kingman, and caused an accident resulting in injury.
According to the Kingman Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon J. Stott was intoxicated while driving the vehicle, and crashed into a parked car. A victim who was sleeping inside of the parked vehicle was injured in the accident, according to police, and Stott allegedly attempted to flee from the accident on foot.
Police say that a witness at the scene was able to detain Stott until officers arrived. Investigators allegedly determined that the vehicle Stott had been driving was stolen earlier in the evening from a Kingman used car dealership.
Both Stott and the victim were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered during the accident.
Stott was later booked into Mohave County Jail. As of Tuesday, he remained in custody under $5,000 bond on charges of felony hit-and-run, criminal damage to property, burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft of a motor vehicle.
