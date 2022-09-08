A Kingman resident was arrested Tuesday morning, after a brief flight from police officers. But that was only the start of a bizarre, and ultimately unsanitary, encounter with local law enforcement.
Trenton Wilcox, 30, was known to have multiple warrants for his arrest when Kingman Police officers learned that he may have been camping near I-40. Officers responded to the scene, where Wilcox allegedly attempted to flee from officers. Wilcox was arrested after a short chase, and taken into custody.
After his arrest, police say Wilcox told officers that he had swallowed an unknown number of Fentanyl pills. Wilcox was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment, and was released from the facility Thursday afternoon.
Officers attempted to escort Wilcox from the facility at about 1 p.m., when Wilcox complained of stomach pain, and emptied his bowels in his hospital attire. Wilcox was taken to a restroom to clean himself.
When Wilcox emerged, he allegedly threw his soiled clothing at one of the arresting officers, and attempted to flee the location. Wilcox was quickly apprehended, and transported to Mohave County Jail.
Wilcox was ultimately charged with felony counts including burglary, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault on a police officer, escape, and five active warrants for his arrest.
As of Thursday, Wilcox remained in custody at the jail, pending an initial court appearance.
