A Kingman resident was arrested Tuesday morning, after a brief flight from police officers. But that was only the start of a bizarre, and ultimately unsanitary, encounter with local law enforcement.

Trenton Wilcox, 30, was known to have multiple warrants for his arrest when Kingman Police officers learned that he may have been camping near I-40. Officers responded to the scene, where Wilcox allegedly attempted to flee from officers. Wilcox was arrested after a short chase, and taken into custody.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.