Two men, a road trip and a briefcase filled with $1.5 million in cocaine. What might have been the work of a Hollywood screenwriter became the latest high-profile narcotics arrest for Mohave County’s anti-drug task force.
California resident Satnam Singh, 31, of Fontana; and Carlos M. Leonor, 34, of New Jersey, were arrested Friday on charges of transporting dangerous drugs for sale after they were allegedly intercepted by law enforcement on I-40, in the Kingman area.
According to the Kingman Police Department, detectives of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team stopped the vehicle occupied by Singh and Leonor, with assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Arizona Department of Transportation. During the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotic drugs, and detectives searched the vehicle.
Police say the search yielded about 74 pounds of cocaine in individually wrapped bundles, secured in a briefcase. The estimated street value of the drugs is said to be about $1.5 million.
According to Mohave County Jail officials, Singh and Leonor were each released from custody on July 3, on $20,000 bond each. Both men are scheduled to appear in Kingman Justice Court on July 9, pending formal charges in Mohave Superior Court.
