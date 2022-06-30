Two are hospitalized this week, and authorities are seeking a third victim who may have suffered life-threatening injuries after a gunman allegedly opened fire on multiple occupants in a Kingman residence.
According to the Kingman Police Department, 23-year-old Harley J. Vandeman allegedly entered the home on Wednesday evening with a handgun and fired indiscriminately at the home’s occupants.
Kingman investigators say one of the victims, a 57-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, is now in stable condition at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Another of the victims, identified as a 48-year-old Kingman resident, was ultimately flown to a Las Vegas hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police say that Vanderman’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Courtney See, was also among the victims. See was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, but was taken from the scene by Vanderman after the shooting took place. Vandeman allegedly fled the area in an unknown direction, and has not yet been located as of Thursday morning.
Kingman police investigators later found Vandeman at a Kingman residence at about 4 p.m. Thursday. According to police, Vandeman attempted to flee from officers when confronted, but was taken into custody at the scene with assistance from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Vandeman was transported to Mohave County Jail, where he was booked into custody on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with serious physical injury and one count of misconduct with a weapon.
See was found at a residence near the scene of Vandeman’s arrest. She was confirmed to have been the victim of a gunshot wound, and was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.
Investigation in the case remains ongoing, and further charges against Vandeman are now being reviewed by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
