Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman residence last month after receiving reports of domestic violence. What began as a domestic incident ultimately led to felony charges against the suspect when he allegedly kicked a deputy and spat on a healthcare worker.
Troy A. Worden, 38, was covered in blood when deputies arrived at his home on Nov. 21. According to the report, Worden said a woman at the residence struck him with a brick. Deputies said no such brick was found.
According to alleged witness statements, Worden allegedly shouted at the victim while striking his own head against the front door of their residence prior to deputies’ arrival. It was the second time deputies were called to their home for a domestic violence incident that day.
Worden was taken into custody at the scene, the report said, and Worden began to strike his head against the window of their patrol vehicle. Worden refused evaluation by paramedics at the scene, and made multiple threats toward deputies. When deputies attempted to restrain Worden, he allegedly kicked one of those deputies in the head.
Worden was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for evaluation and possible treatment of his injuries. According to investigators, Worden spit on a nurse at the scene.
Worden was transported to Mohave County Jail, where he was booked on charges of aggravated assault against an officer, aggravated assault against a healthcare worker, disorderly conduct, and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Worden was also found to have a warrant for his arrest.
