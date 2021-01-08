A man wanted in Mohave County since last week on charges of attempted murder was arrested in Mesa Wednesday night.
Investigators have been searching for Eustolio Gill, 36, of Kingman, after he allegedly shot a victim multiple times during an argument on Dec. 30. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned that Gill was hiding from authorities in a Mesa hotel.
Detectives contacted the Mesa Police Department, who took Gill into custody at the hotel without incident. Gill has been charged with attempted first degree murder.
According to sheriff’s officials, the alleged victim remained hospitalized and in critical but stable condition as of Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.