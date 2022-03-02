Kingman Police officers were called to a Kingman location Tuesday afternoon, after receiving reports of a stabbing.
According to the report, Kingman resident Johnny L. Bean, 44, engaged in an argument at the location with his landlord about rent. Police say that during that argument, Bean grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the 54-year-old female victim in her stomach.
Investigators say the victim, a Flagstaff resident, was visiting her father, who owned the home. Bean was a tenant at the residence.
After the alleged stabbing, the victim fled to a neighbor’s home and contacted emergency dispatchers. Investigators took Bean into custody, at which point he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the offense. The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bean was transported to Mohave County Jail, where he remained in custody without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.