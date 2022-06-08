Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingman resident early Saturday morning, after the suspect was allegedly found unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Investigators say the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Stephen R. Vaughn, was later found to be intoxicated, in possession of hunting knife, and an sex offender who had not complied with his registration status.
Deputies were reportedly flagged down by a citizen and informed of Vaughn’s presence at a nearby location. Deputies located Vaughn and attempted several times to wake him before they were successful.
According to the report, Vaughn woke, and shifted his vehicle forward before stopping. The arresting deputy returned to his patrol vehicle, at which point Vaughn allegedly shifted his vehicle into reverse, accelerated and struck the deputy’s vehicle.
Vaughn then reportedly exited his vehicle, before deputies detained him at the scene. Vaughn allegedly showed signs of impairment, and a search of his vehicle allegedly yielded two open containers of alcohol and a large hunting knife. Vaughn was identified in a records check as being a convicted sex offender who was not in compliance with his registration.
Vaughn was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center to draw his blood for future testing, and determine his level of impairment. Vaughn was then transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
