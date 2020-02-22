Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman residence Saturday morning after receiving reports of a man attempting to break down the door of an occupied residence.
Deputies arrived to find a man identified as Fabian E. Dupre, 43, of Kingman, standing outside. Deputies detained Dupre and spoke with the homeowner, who allegedly said Dupre had kicked the door of his home and said he was looking for his wife.
Dupre allegedly kicked the door open and entered the residence, where the homeowner had allegedly armed himself with a knife. According to deputies, Dupre exited the residence shortly before deputies arrived.
Dupre was arrested on charges of first degree trespassing, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He was transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
