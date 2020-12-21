KINGMAN — Kingman resident Jack Ehrhardt filed a civil rights violation complaint against Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for fraudulently, as Ehrhardt claims, attempting to circumvent the already certified national presidential election results.
The Texas lawsuit challenging the election results in four swing states was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court this month.
“My civil rights complaint comes from the actions of AZ State Attorney General Mark Brnovich to me and all the people of the State of Arizona by using AZ tax dollars to fraudulently attempt to circumvent the already AZ State certified national presidential election results,” Ehrhardt wrote in the complaint. “His filing to join the Texas suit against the voter-approved election results is a violation of (my civil rights) and all the citizens of Arizona. I petition here for the Office of the Attorney General to investigate and take action regarding the civil right claim.”
The complaint was filed on Thursday, Dec. 10. The process guarantees a call back within 24 hours, but as of Dec. 15 Ehrhardt was not contacted yet and is planning to follow up. He doesn’t plan to take any further actions, though.
“It was the first attempt to make a contact,” he said. “They have a choice to consider what I submitted. (…) Somebody had to speak up.”
Ehrhardt filed his complaint alone and did not hear about similar complaints. He told the Miner he hopes his action was “significant enough to amount to something.”
Individuals who believe they are victims of discrimination can submit civil rights complaints via the state attorney’s website, where they are asked to submit a form along with a questionnaire.
Ehrhardt, a Democrat, lost to Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop in the Nov. 3 election.
