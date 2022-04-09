Adam Morgan believes Mohave County deserves better representation.
Running in the newly created congressional District 9, Adam Morgan is one of three challengers looking to unseat six term congressman Paul Gosar, a politician whose name has been connected to nationwide controversy during his time in public office.
Growing up in the Northern Virginia area Morgan found himself in the same scenario a lot of recent high school graduates find themselves in…what to do next? Morgan says he always considered joining the armed services when growing up but when he got accepted to West Point that consideration turned into determination.
“I thought it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up once I was accepted,” Morgan said.
During his time in the Army, Morgan says he served as a ranger and an airborne qualified infantry officer. After leaving the service in 2003, Morgan says he transitioned into the cybersecurity and software field working for government agencies such as the Pentagon and the Department of Defense.
Morgan still works in the software and cybersecurity field but he and his girlfriend made the move to Kingman last year. Morgan says they decided to make the move to be closer to family.
According to Morgan it was once he moved to Mohave County that he started to learn more about Congressman Gosar. Needless to say Morgan didn’t agree with the way Gosar conducts himself and in January when he saw that no one appeared to be challenging the incumbent, Morgan says he decided to throw his hat into the ring.
“He doesn’t represent the people of the district,” Morgan said. “Not only has he not done a very good job of getting things done within our district, the repetition he has and the things he stands for don’t reflect well on the people that are his constituents and also I think are very un-American.”
Morgan says that he has volunteered with political campaigns before but has never ran as a candidate. But Morgan believes his time working with government agencies has shown him how the gears of government bureaucracy turn.
“The biggest challenge usually is not necessarily even the money being set aside for a certain program or all the way down to fixing roads or interstates but making sure that money isn’t peeled off as it goes down,” Morgan said.
Morgan says if he were to be elected as the district nine representative his focus would be on working to ensure a secured future in western Arizona. One part of that, Morgan says, is addressing immigration and the southern border.
“When I talk to people, there isn’t anybody that does not want anyone coming here from somewhere else,” Morgan said about his talks with residents about immigration. “But what I think the main concern is, is that people are forced to come in illegally because the system is so slow and so messed up and once they are here they are not really paying into the system.”
Another part of securing western Arizona’s future, Morgan says, is a sensible water policy. Along with being important to the growth of Mohave County, Morgan also says without the water used to feed crops in Yuma much of the nation would go without certain foods in the winter.
Morgan says Mohave County needs a congressman who can build a relationship with other politicians and show them that Mohave County is not just a rural desert.
“I think when we start talking with other places about why this area is important and why we should work together, people understand it a little better and we can build that future,” Morgan said.”
Morgan says he is also passionate about cybersecurity. And while he thinks large organizations like the Pentagon are secure from online attacks, he believes other sectors of society are lacking.
“We need to work to make sure our banking and electric grids are protected as well,” Morgan said.
So far, Morgan says he has been encouraged by the feedback he has been getting from Mohave County residents.
“It has really been inspiring going around and talking with people letting them know what Congress can do for them, what Congress can do to stay out of their way and what we can do to really work to make sure our voice is heard in the new ninth district,.” Morgan said.
With no Democrats successfully getting on the ballot for the November election, Morgan also wants to make sure that voters know the primary election is the one that will ultimately decide who the congressional representative from District 9 will be.
“The election really is the primary on Aug. 2,” Morgan said. “So I want to make sure people understand that and if they think we need a change then the people need to be the one to do that.”
