A Kingman man was sentenced to one year in prison after his conviction this week on charges of tax evasion.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 60-year-old James S. Saunders evaded paying taxes for 15 years until his arrest in 2018.
Between 2003 and 2013, U.S. attorneys say Saunders failed to file timely income tax returns with the IRS. In 2009, an IRS official was assigned to collect taxes owed by Saunders for 2003, and to solicit the filing of his tax returns for 2004 through 2008. Saunders allegedly refused to cooperate with the IRS, and never paid what he owed.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Saunders began to funnel his income through third parties in 2014, in an effort to deceive the IRS.
Saunders has also been sentenced to pay $180,079 in restitution, representing the amount of federal income taxes Saunders failed to pay from 2008 to 2017.
