A Kingman resident was sentenced this week to more than five years in prison on federal weapons charges.
Todd G. Howard, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation on counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon. Howard’s sentence follows his conviction in May by a jury of his peers.
The case began Oct. 11, 2019, when FBI agents executed a search warrant at Howard’s home in Kingman. According to U.S. prosecutors, federal investigators found 23 firearms at the location, as well as 7,600 rounds of ammunition. The weapons included various types of revolvers, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles.
One of the firearms was identified as a privately-made .308 caliber semiautomatic rifle - sometimes referred to as a “ghost gun” - which possessed no serial number and required no criminal background check to purchase component parts or to assemble.
