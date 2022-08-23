A Kingman resident was sentenced this week to more than five years in prison on federal weapons charges.

Todd G. Howard, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation on counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon. Howard’s sentence follows his conviction in May by a jury of his peers.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.