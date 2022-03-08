A Mohave County resident who was born in Ukraine tries to maintain daily contact with more than one dozen friends and family members who are endangered by the invasion of Russian military forces into her homeland. Larisa Karmazina was born near the town of Donetsk in the former U.S.S.R. that is now in the eastern part of Ukraine.
Like so many others, the Kingman resident said she thought President Vladimir Putin would actually order troops to invade.
“I was just stunned. I truly believed that maybe he was sick with coronavirus and got this adverse reaction on his brain,” she said. ``My friends started texting me and family from Ukraine that the war started — real war — and sending me pictures and videos from their phones.”
Karmazina declined to share images and communications for fear of possible reprisal back home. She said she arrived in America in 1998 and has lived in Kingman for about 6 years.
Karmazina said she has loved ones on both sides of the war, including a 92-year-old father who lives in Russia and supports Putin. She’ll waste few words on the Russian President.
``I don’t want to talk to that person whatsoever, in my lifetime, because there is not language made on earth so I can talk to him,” she said. While she won’t speak much of Putin, she said her loved ones in harm’s way, knowing that she was consenting to local media interview, asked her to request that President Joe Biden and leaders of other nations declare and enforce a no-fly zone to give troops a chance of defending Ukraine.
``Can you ask them to protect our skies,” Karmazina said her friends implored. ``That’s what all my Ukrainian friends who are under fire right now asked me to ask.”
Karmazina said she has contemplated flying to west Poland to try to rescue the 7-year-old granddaughter of a friend.
``I was thinking ‘OK I will just fly there to the Poland border, and if they can get her to the border of Poland, I can take care of her, this little girl. It doesn’t matter how. I will figure out what to do,’”, Karmazina said. ``They said it’s too late now. It’s too dangerous.”
When not working, Karmazina said she spends time following all media war coverage possible, while striving to maintain communication and worrying about her friends and family and Ukraine itself. Her message is to condemn hate and embrace peace.
``I want people to look at today’s absolutely beautiful blue sky and understand that we should stop fighting,” she said.
