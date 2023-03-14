Authorities say they have arrested two men in connection with a fatal shooting west of the Casa Grande Mountains. Casa Grande police said the body of a man was found around 5 a.m. Saturday on a roadway near a shooting range. Police say the man, identified as 30-year-old Julian Reynolds of Arizona City, had multiple gunshot wounds to his body. They say 21-year-old Roberto Barrera and 20-year-old Victor Leal, both of Casa Grande, have been booked into the Pinal County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, third-degree burglary and tampering with evidence.