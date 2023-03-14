One Kingman resident is in custody, and another is hospitalized after a Monday shooting incident.
At about 4:46 p.m., emergency dispatchers received multiple calls of gunshots from the Kingman address, where 22-year-old suspect Darrin Hutchinson is believed to have shot his father during an argument.
According to alleged witness statements, Hutchinson asked his father to borrow a handgunfrom their residence. Investigators say the victim refused, which led to a physical altercation between the two. During the struggle, deputies say Hutchinson gained control of the firearm and shot his father in the abdomen. After the shooting, Hutchinson allegedly fired several more rounds into the air before leaving the scene.
Responding deputies found Hutchinson in a nearby wash, where he was taken into custody.
Hutchinson was ultimately transported to Mohave County Jail after an interview with detectives, and charged with felony counts including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a firearm. The victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital, where he is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.
