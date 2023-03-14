Darrin Hutchinson

One Kingman resident is in custody, and another is hospitalized after a Monday shooting incident.

At about 4:46 p.m., emergency dispatchers received multiple calls of gunshots from the Kingman address, where 22-year-old suspect Darrin Hutchinson is believed to have shot his father during an argument.

