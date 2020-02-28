A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Kingman residents Saturday, when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found suspected methamphetamine, a pistol and a syringe in a vehicle operated by two Kingman residents.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Scott J. Whitaker failed to stop at a stop sign while driving in the Kingman area. When Whitaker pulled into a nearby driveway, deputies confronted him and his passenger, identified as 27-year-old Breana M. Siegfried.
Deputies allegedly observed quantities of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, in plain view, during the traffic stop. According to the report, contraband including methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found during a search of the vehicle. Both Whitaker and Siegfried allegedly denied possession of any of the vehicle’s alleged contents.
Whitaker and Siegfried were both arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.
According to deputies, the vehicle driven by Whitaker during the traffic stop was later identified as stolen. Whitaker was additionally charged with theft of a means of transportation.
As of Friday, Whitaker remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $3,500 bond. Siegfried did not appear to be in custody at Mohave County Jail Friday afternoon.
