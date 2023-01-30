Mohave could get a new Risk and Emergency Management director, pending a vote by the county’s governing board. And after a selection process earlier this year, county officials believe Lee Williams High School Principal Joseph Dorner to be just the man for the job.

Although some may believe Dorner’s seven years as a high school teacher may have sufficiently prepared him to deal with risk, Dorner’s work experience also includes 22 years as assistant fire chief to the Kingman Fire Department until 2015, and nine years as fire chief for the Hualapai Valley Fire District in Kingman.

