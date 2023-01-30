Mohave could get a new Risk and Emergency Management director, pending a vote by the county’s governing board. And after a selection process earlier this year, county officials believe Lee Williams High School Principal Joseph Dorner to be just the man for the job.
Although some may believe Dorner’s seven years as a high school teacher may have sufficiently prepared him to deal with risk, Dorner’s work experience also includes 22 years as assistant fire chief to the Kingman Fire Department until 2015, and nine years as fire chief for the Hualapai Valley Fire District in Kingman.
Dorner earned a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University in 2012 with a major in leadership; and a bachelor’s degree in 2007 in public safety administration. Dorner also has certification as a public manager from Arizona State University, and an associate’s degree in fire science from Mohave Community College.
According to county records, Dorner was one of four applicants for the position to be chosen for interviews out of 12 responding candidates last year. He was the candidate favored by a six-member selection committee which included County Loss Control Manager Brian Hunt, current Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham, Mohave Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson, Public Works Director Steve Latoski and Procurement Director Tara Acton.
If Dorner’s selection is approved next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, he is expected to take his position as the county’s new Risk and Emergency Management Director effective Feb. 20. According to county records, Dorner would receive a starting salary of $101,628.
Mohave County’s Risk and Emergency Management Department is responsible for developing plans to mitigate potential emergencies including wildfires, hazardous materials response plans and measures to mitigate the impact of other possible natural disasters. The department is also responsible for reviewing reported injuries or illnesses among county workers.
If hired, Dorner will be expected to establish policies and guidelines for his department, and organize activities involved in implementing county-wide homeland security and emergency management programs.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to approve Dorner’s hire at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
