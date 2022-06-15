Kingman Police officials are seeking a missing teenager in the Mohave County area after he was reported missing this week.
According to the Kingman Police Department, 15-year-old Isaiah H. Garcia was last seen at about 7 p.m. Monday, when he left a Kingman residence while riding a chrome/rainbow-colored bicycle.
Garcia is described as five feet, five inches tall, and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. According to police, Garcia suffered from medical concerns that require medication. Garcia did not have those medications with him at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information as to Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191, or Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.