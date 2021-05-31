KINGMAN — Memorial Day honors those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. But even those veterans who did not make the ultimate sacrifice still sacrificed much while serving, with one local veteran recently receiving a hand up and a new home.
Pat Farrell, president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, explained that affordable housing can be hard to come by these days. The GEO Group, which operates the Kingman Correctional and Rehabilitation facility in Golden Valley and has been a supportive partner of JAVC, recently took it upon themselves to help house one veteran, Richard, who at one point had been homeless for 26 years.
“One of their instructors out there had a trailer with nothing on it and got the idea to build a tiny home out of it,” Farrell explained of Work Based Education instructor Dave Gellings, noting that the program includes courses that helped with construction such as electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more. “So they got together and had a couple of companies donate products and materials.”
Businesses and organizations that donated funds and supplies included the Arizona Department of Veterans Services, Builders FirstSource, the Red Barn, the River Valley Community Outreach Center and Home Depot. While purchases for the project totaled approximately $2,300, the community effort saw in-kind donations of materials and work hours totaling some $35,000. “It was a great collaboration all the way around,” Farrell said.
While the recipient of the tiny home has been chosen, as has its location at Zuni Village RV Park in Kingman, the park is full at the moment. Farrell said the tiny home will be erected at the park once space is available.
“It was an incredible gift,” Farrell said, adding that the home is the first thing Richard has ever owned. “Times are tough out there for housing and everything else. “We’re trying to gear up some different options for housing our veterans, and this was one of them.”
In addition to those persons, businesses and organizations mentioned above, Farrell thanked warden Jeff Wrigley, ADVS Director Wanda Wright “and all of the instructors and inmates who participated in the construction.”
While JAVC and its partners continue to provide local veterans with hand-ups and assistance, Farrell noted that Memorial Day is not for living veterans, but those who gave their lives in service. He reminded the community to take time on Monday to show their appreciation.
“If they would just take a minute to think about the million-plus that have given their lives to make this country what it is, it would be very much worth it,” he said.
Several Memorial Day observance are planned for Kingman on Monday, May 31. The Dean W. Reiter Detachment Marine Corps League #887 will hold a Memorial Day Service beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Kingman Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St. A flag line honoring all veterans will be manned by the Patriot Guard Riders and the Kingman Young Marines.
At 11 a.m., American Legion Swaskegame Post 14225 will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Post 14 section of Mountain View Cemetery at 1301 Stockton Hill Road. At 6 a.m. that morning, members of the Legion post will place flags on known veterans’ graves in the cemetery.
