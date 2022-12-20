After years of effort by Mohave County and the city of Kingman, Arizona officials this week granted state protections against further irrigation of Kingman’s diminishing water supply.

Earlier this year, the county seat faced a looming crisis when a U.S. Geological Survey study showed that the Hualapai Groundwater Sub-basin, which is Kingman area’s primary source of water, would be depleted within the next 100 years. The Arizona Department of Water Resources hosted several meetings this fall to address the issue with Kingman and county residents, leading to a decision on Monday by Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke to designate the sub-basin as an “Irrigation Non-Expansion Area.”

