After years of effort by Mohave County and the city of Kingman, Arizona officials this week granted state protections against further irrigation of Kingman’s diminishing water supply.
Earlier this year, the county seat faced a looming crisis when a U.S. Geological Survey study showed that the Hualapai Groundwater Sub-basin, which is Kingman area’s primary source of water, would be depleted within the next 100 years. The Arizona Department of Water Resources hosted several meetings this fall to address the issue with Kingman and county residents, leading to a decision on Monday by Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke to designate the sub-basin as an “Irrigation Non-Expansion Area.”
According to county records, the greater Hualapai Basin was suffering a water deficit of about 30,000 acre-feet per year as of 2019, with water levels falling by as much as 9.7 feet per year. Should the basin’s water level fall below 1,200 feet above mean sea level, the basin would become virtually unusable. Meanwhile, 8,400 acres of cultivated agricultural land in the Hualapai Sub-Basin area have required more than 8.7 billion gallons of water per year to maintain. Almost 60% of that water is used by agricultural interests in the Kingman sub-basin.
Buschatzke’s decision will legally prevent further irrigation of the Hualapai Sub-Basin for agriculture, and preserve that water for use by more than 70,000 Kingman-area residents and businesses. The mandate was seen as a victory by Kingman and county officials this week, who have sought protections for the sub-basin since 2019.
“More than 20 private wells drilled in our basin have a larger pumping capacity than any municipal well serving the Kingman Water System,” said Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin in a Tuesday statement. “We’re happy to see the Department of Water Resources follow their process and hear from both sides to come to the conclusion that an INA was needed to protect water in this area.”
Mohave County officials have appealed for those protections since the 2019 U.S. Geological Survey study. But according to statements by county supervisors that year, those protections were previously withheld due to state statutes that required those protections be given due to current water levels, rather than future predicted shortages. But this week’s decision has made the Hualapai Sub-Basin the first Arizona aquifer to receive INA protections in more than four decades.
Future a little more certain
Former Arizona Rep. Regina Cobb has long championed the county’s efforts in obtaining those protections, and expressed gratitude on Monday for Buschatzke’s decision.
“This was the right decision,” Cobb said. “Especially with the recharge deficit due to the drought, added with the influx of out-of-state farmers who are mining our water, due to lack of regulation in rural Arizona. I feel like this will give our community an economic boost and create more certainty for economic growth.”
According to Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, this week’s decision doesn’t eliminate the need for rural groundwater stewardship in the Kingman area, but it will serve to rebalance Mohave County’s and the City of Kingman’s future General Plans, and allow greater certainty in future water projects. Lingenfelter thanked Cobb, as well as the efforts of State Rep. Leo Biasiucci and Sen. Sonny Borrelli for their efforts in supporting thost protections.
“This INA decision helps to assure that our children’s children in the Kingman area will have access to a good quality groundwater resource,” Lingenfelter said.
