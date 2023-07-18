A Kingman woman who scalded a child with hot water faces the possibility of extensive incarceration after entering a plea agreement Monday, July 17. Brittany Gutierrez, 30, pleaded guilty to child abuse by domestic violence in a deal dismissing aggravated assault charges.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Jarom Shaver told Judge Billy Sipe that Gutierrez’ deliberatley harmed her two-year-old autistic stepson last October at 2716 Lillie Avenue.. ``She was frustrated with him and threw hot water on him,” he said.
Police reports indicate Gutierrez was upset because the toddler was ``getting into things” and would not listen to directives. She reportedly told officers she had hot water running from the tap of the bathroom sink and that she used her hand to scoop and toss the water onto the side of the boy’s face and down his back.
It was noted in court that the victim suffered second degree burns. He was first hospitalized in Kingman before he was flown to Las Vegas for further treatment.
Terms of the plea agreement afford Gutierrez the possibility of probation, but she could receive up to 8.75-years in prison. Judge Sipe scheduled sentencing August 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.