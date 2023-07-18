A Kingman woman who scalded a child with hot water faces the possibility of extensive incarceration after entering a plea agreement Monday, July 17. Brittany Gutierrez, 30, pleaded guilty to child abuse by domestic violence in a deal dismissing aggravated assault charges.

Deputy Mohave County attorney Jarom Shaver told Judge Billy Sipe that Gutierrez’ deliberatley harmed her two-year-old autistic stepson last October at 2716 Lillie Avenue.. ``She was frustrated with him and threw hot water on him,” he said.

