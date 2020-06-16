KINGMAN – Carrie Conlyn Vanover, 24, of Kingman has pleaded guilty to the July 2019 first-degree murder of her mother, Shawn Maureen Vanover.
On July 12, 2019, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division received information of a potential unreported homicide that occurred in April 2019 at a home in the 4500 block of Glen Road in Kingman.
After surveillance was conducted, MCSO SWAT, along with detectives, served a search warrant at the residence. Vanover and Mark Anthony Baldonado, 32, of Kingman were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and transported to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
During the search warrant, the body of Shawn Maureen Vanover, the mother of Carrie Conlyn Vanover, was found concealed in a 55-gallon drum, which was buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of the property.
According to court documents, Vanover’s guilty plea for the offense is punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of release under any circumstances for 25 years. Her judgment and sentencing has been set for 9 a.m. July 10.
Baldonado also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in May 2020, and was given a life sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.