A 2.5-year prison term was imposed Friday for a Kingman woman who apologized for her role in the death of Department of Public Safety officer Leo Becenti, 54. The punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement convicting Elizabeth Tisdale, 55, of negligent homicide and driving under the influence of drugs.
Defense attorney Michael Crocker said consequence and a mix of misfortune and consequence led to the tragic death of Becenti on March 9, 2022.
There’s no dispute that an intoxicated Becenti was given a ride home, but was dropped off at the wrong street. A resident trying to prevent Becenti from entering his home shoved the Kingman man out into the roadway where he was struck in a poorly lit area where he was fatally injured when struck by the vehicle operated by Tisdale.
Crocker told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle that Tisdale concedes she had methamphetamine in her bloodstream at the time of the accident, but he stressed that his client maintains she was not impaired. He bolstered that argument by noting that the first on scene policeman reported no detection of sign of impairment.
``He observed no impairment whatsoever by Miss Tisdale,” Crocker told the Court. ``At the end of the day she accepts responsibility for her involvement in this tragedy.”
“Our lives have forever been changed by this,” stated a letter drafted by Becenti’s widow that was read into the record by prosecutor Cameron Patt. It said Becenti’s death dashed the couple’s plans to travel, pursue adventure and enjoy their grandchildren in coming years.
Judge Carlisle noted that a letter drafted by Tisdale conveyed her apology to friends and family of the victim for their loss and suffering.
Patt noted Becenti supporters wanted more prison time and that the defense asked for less, producing the compromise.
“This is a fair plea agreement, given the circumstances,” Patt said.
In addition to the 30-month prison term, Judge Carlisle also ordered that Tisdale pay a little more than $6,500 in restitution for medical and burial expense.
