Pleas for probation were rejected Friday in favor of prison for a Golden Valley woman held responsible for the traffic accident related death of a young Kingman woman. Brittany Gresham, 32, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of negligent homicide for the Dec. 5, 2022 death of Emily Sampson, 20.
Previous hearings revealed that Gresham was making progress in her effort to quit drugs and address mental health issues before the deadly crash. There was no dispute she had treatment related prescription drugs in her system when the crash occurred.
Gresham said her vision was obscured by sunlight when she pulled out onto highway 68 from Verde Road in front of the oncoming 1988 pickup truck. Sampson, a passenger in the pickup, was dead of her injuries on scene.
“I’m sorry. I really am sorry,” said Gresham. ``An accident can happen to anybody.”
The victim’s mother told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen that the crash dashed her daughter’s dreams of getting married and becoming an environmental scientist. “She was going to change the world,” Sampson’s mother said.
Judge Jantzen recognized the defendant’s remorse and said he respected her lifestyle improvement efforts leading up to an accident that didn’t have to happen.
“You had this medicine in your system and you made a poor choice to pull out into the roadway,” Jantzen said. ``When somebody’s life is lost like this, probation is not appropriate.”
Jantzen subsequently ordered a 2.5-year prison term, the maximum punishment possible under terms of the plea agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.