Pleas for probation were rejected Friday in favor of prison for a Golden Valley woman held responsible for the traffic accident related death of a young Kingman woman. Brittany Gresham, 32, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of negligent homicide for the Dec. 5, 2022 death of Emily Sampson, 20.

Previous hearings revealed that Gresham was making progress in her effort to quit drugs and address mental health issues before the deadly crash. There was no dispute she had treatment related prescription drugs in her system when the crash occurred.

