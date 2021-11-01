A kitchen fire created a dramatic scene for people trying to enjoy lunch at Black Bear Diner Monday.
The restaurant at the intersection of McCulloch and Riviera boulevards was closed when the fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Smoke enveloped the building by the time Lake Havasu City firefighters arrived. Officials haven’t said how much damage was caused by the fire and it wasn’t immediately clear when the restaurant would be able to reopen, but a manager on scene told a Today’s News-Herald reporter that it would not be able to reopen immediately. No injuries were reported.
Restaurant staff published a Facebook post later Monday afternoon. “We are disheartened about a fire that closed our Lake Havasu diner today but glad to note the building was evacuated and everyone is safe. The origin and extent of damage is unknown at this time. Please check back for closure updates.”
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department said a news release would offer more details about the fire, but the city didn’t release any information by Monday night.
