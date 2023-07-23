On Saturday, hundreds of residents visited Havasu Lanes to support the Eye Patch Bowling Tournament. Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, the organization’s Second Annual Bowling Tournament raised money to support its various youth programs. Over two dozen teams competed against each other for a top prize of $300. The event also invited participants to sport their best pirate-themed attire for the chance at a costume contest.
Kiwanis’ bowling fundraiser draws nearly 200 participants, supporters
La'Erica Conner-Sims
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More from site
If you can stand the heat in Lake Havasu City, you can stand it anywhere.
Lake Havasu City police have released details in Monday's fatal accident on State …
A commercial and housing development near Rotary Park got an important green light…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.