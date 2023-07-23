On Saturday, hundreds of residents visited Havasu Lanes to support the Eye Patch Bowling Tournament. Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, the organization’s Second Annual Bowling Tournament raised money to support its various youth programs. Over two dozen teams competed against each other for a top prize of $300. The event also invited participants to sport their best pirate-themed attire for the chance at a costume contest.

